See conditions inside several Birmingham fire stations councilors call ‘an emergency’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Some Birmingham City Council members are saying city leadership has been acting like “deadbeat landlords” when it comes to the conditions of several buildings that serve as Birmingham Fire Stations.

The conversation reached a boiling point at Tuesday’s city council meeting. Today, we dug even deeper into the problem.

The conditions the firefighters are not only working in–but living in–are actually pretty shocking. Thanks to some photographs, we got a look inside.

At 6, see just what’s happening on the inside of several Birmingham Fire Stations, and why.

Photos from inside Birmingham fire station View as list View as gallery Open Gallery