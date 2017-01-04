Birmingham Police charge suspect in Sunoco gas station homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Detectives have obtained a murder warrant for Quaderius Patterson in the shooting death of Reginald Smith, according to a release from the Birmingham Police.

Patterson has turned himself in to the Jefferson County Jail, where he is being held on a $60,000 bond.

According to the release, police responded to a call at Dec. 27 around 7:50 p.m. of a shooting on the 6800 block of 1st Avenue. Officers arrived to find the victim on the ground in 68th street suffering from a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene, and pronounced the victim dead at around 8:12 p.m.

The release states that the suspect parked his car at the pump and entered the store, when he saw the victim getting into the suspect’s car outside. At that point, the suspect reportedly ran out of the store to confront the victim and shots were fired. The victim exited the suspect’s vehicle and started to run, and the suspect reportedly fled the location in his vehicle.

