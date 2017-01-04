Car wash vandalism and theft caught on camera

SUMITON, Ala. (WIAT) — Two days before three thieves pried open the change compartment of two vacuum cleaners at U.S.A. Car Wash, Steven Aderholt installed several surveillance cameras on his business.

Aderholt decided to invest in a security system after the last time someone cracked open one of the vacuums a few months ago, and so unlike the previous heist, this one was caught on video.

Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, two men can be seen aggressively working to pry the machines open to get to the quarters inside. A third person, who appears to be a female, holds an umbrella to shield herself from the rain, and stands watch.

Several times during the roughly 15 minutes they’re on camera, the trio retreats to nearby garbage cans. They rummage through the trash while cars pass by, and return to the vacuums when the coast is clear.

Aderholt said the thieves only took about five or 10 dollars, but they caused hundreds of dollars in damage to his machines.

“It’s sad, as a business owner, when you’re trying to provide a service to the community and you have things like this happen that kind of set you back a little bit,” Aderholt said. “[I’m] just disappointed, really, and then the anger sets in. You really want to catch those people.”

After what happened Sunday, Aderhold said he plans to add even more cameras, so that every part of the U.S.A. Car Wash property will be under surveillance.

The Sumiton Police Department is investigating. If you have any information that can help with the case, call (205) 648-3261.