Central Alabama Forecast

It is going to be a dry Wednesday

We will have a mostly cloudy sky with afternoon temperatures in the low 50’s. Overnight tonight clouds will be sticking around and temperatures will drop into the low 30’s. Tomorrow, we will see a bit more sunshine with highs at around 50.

On Thursday night, temperatures will be tumbling into the upper 20’s. By Friday, afternoon highs will only be in the 40’s with temperatures Friday night dropping into the upper 20’s with the chance for some winter precipitation. Some may be waking up to a light dusting of snow in their front yard Saturday morning.

What’s ahead for winter weather

As we still keep our attention focused on the forecast for Friday night into Saturday, here is what we know. There will be a big push of cold air that covers up the deep South. There will be moisture moving in from the Gulf of Mexico. As the cold air mass and the moisture rich air mass overlap, that is where we could see winter precipitation. At this point, it is safe to say that there will be snow and or ice in Alabama Friday night into Saturday morning. What makes the forecast most tricky is pinpointing exact locations at this time. I would advise everyone thinking about an action plan and be prepared to lay low as we round out the week and head into the weekend. We will have a much better idea by tomorrow. We are looking at several weather models at this time and they are becoming a bit more similar with each run of that model. As a meteorologist, it is important that we don’t look at one weather output to determine an entire forecast.

You can follow the Storm Track Weather Team on all social media, including Instagram by using the hashtag #StormTrack42.

Download the only weather app you need for vital, local weather information 24/7, today for free for your smart phone or tablet.

Interactive Radar Alabama Satellite Current Temps 7 Day National Southeast