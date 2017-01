AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — The man who plead guilty to poisoning the oaks at Toomer’s Corner in Auburn, Harvey Updyke, could soon find himself back in jail.

A Lee County circuit judge has issued a contempt of court citation for Updyke after he missed a court hearing about his restitution payment schedule.

Updyke pleaded guilty in 2013 and was ordered to pay $800,000.