Dabo Swinney’s ties to AL bring conflicting emotions in Pelham

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The countdown is on for the Crimson Tide to take on the Clemson Tigers in the National Championship game. It’s a rematch between Coach Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney, but who to root for comes with some conflicting emotions in one Central Alabama city.

Dabo grew up in Pelham. If you go to the popular breakfast place, Tony’s Hot Dogs, it’s not hard to find people praising on Clemson’s coach. Residents are very proud to say he is from their town.

“We are extremely proud of him. I am an Alabama fan, but I am a Dabo Swinney fan also,” Joseph Tortomasi of Tony’s Hot Dogs said. “The family is a great family. His step-dad is awesome. He’s been coming in here for years. His enthusiasm is contagious, so when you watch him coach, how you could you not become a fan of his just being a local man and growing up in this city.”

Dabo has strong ties to the state and the Crimson Tide. He was part of the 1992 National Championship team and later was on the coaching staff.