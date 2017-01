VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — A man imprisoned in Ohio for taking his young son from his mother’s Vestavia Hills home back in 2002 is asking for an early release.

54-year-old Bobby Hernandez was sentenced to four years in prison last April. His now-teenage son says Hernandez gave him everything he needed and forgives his dad.

A county prosecutor says he plans to oppose early release for Hernandez.