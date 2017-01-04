Helena parent accused of holding teen captive in basement set to appear in court

By Published:
richard-kelly-preliminary-hearing-scheduled

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WIAT) — One of the adoptive parents accused of holding a teen captive in a basement is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Richard Kelly. Kelly and his wife Cynthia are charged with aggravated child abuse. Investigators say they kept their 14-year-old son in isolation in a basement for an extended period of time and deprived him of food and medical attention.

Both Kelly and his wife are being held in the Shelby County Jail on a $1 million bond.

