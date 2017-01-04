JeffCo Revenue Department employee arrested for trafficking stolen ID’s

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Jefferson County Revenue Department employee was taken into custody by members of a United States Service task force on December 27 at 10:45 a.m. Tamiko Monique White was charged with trafficking stolen identities during her employment issuing drivers licenses and non-driver identification cards.

It has been reported that there is no reason to believe that the identities of any Jefferson County Revenue Department customers have been compromised.

The investigation is ongoing.