ENSLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — A person has been shot in a home near the intersection of Avenue J and 53rd Street in Ensley, according to Birmingham Police.

Police are still at the scene of a shooting, in which a black male was hit in the stomach while in an occupied dwelling, according to Sgt. Shelton with Birmingham Police.

BREAKING: One person shot on Avenue J & 53rd St. Ensley, transported with possible life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/pyYPNao2Se — Stephon Dingle WIAT (@Stephon_Dingle) January 5, 2017

WIAT will bring you more information as it emerges.