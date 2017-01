BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man shot outside the Days Inn on the 900 block of 11th Court West has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Birmingham Police.

According to police, the victim is a black male in his early 20’s. After being wounded in the shooting, he ran into the building and jumped the counter to get help from the staff.

He is being transported to UAB, and WIAT will bring you more information as it becomes available.