SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Sylacauga teen was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday just after midnight.

The 17-year-old was driving a 2002 Chevy Avalanche on Old Birmingham Highway. Troopers say the truck left the road and overturned.

State Trooper Chuck Daniel says the teen was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. The teen later died at Coosa Valley Hospital.

The wreck remains under investigation.