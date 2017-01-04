Tuscaloosa County first responders prep for Friday winter weather

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — First responders in Tuscaloosa County are preparing for winter weather.

If the snowfall causes problems, Sheriff Ron Abernathy says his deputies are ready to roll out their heavy duty four wheel drive Humvees if they are needed for any emergency.  That could mean driving food to people or even helping hospital staff get to work.

“We have hospitals, we have nurses that have to get to work. We have nurses that have to get to nursing homes for care. So those are some of things we’ve been called on for in the past to do. We’ve been called on to deliver food for meals on wheels for various citizens in Tuscaloosa County besides our normal functions of getting out there and responding to calls and helping people in need,” Abernathy said.

The sheriff’s office has 11 Humvees in the patrol fleet. The vehicles were free because of a government program which allowed them to get the four wheel drive vehicles.

