Press conference for Deontay Wilder vs. Andrzej Wawrzyk fight

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa native “Bronze Bomber” Deontay Wilder is back in Alabama ahead of defending his heavyweight title in February.

A press conference ahead of the fight is being held today at the BJCC Legacy Arena. We streamed it live right here. We’ll have the press conference up later in full.

The fight will take place on Feb. 25. Tickets start at $25. Wilder will be fighting Andrzej Wawrzyk.

At the press conference, they explained how Deontay has been training even through his injury, with one hand, including on Christmas Day.

