Winter Storm Watch issued for much of Central Alabama by National Weather Service

(WIAT) — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for much of Central Alabama.

The watch lasts from 6 a.m. on Friday until 9 a.m. on Saturday, with snowfall totals from 1 to 3 inches possible.

At this time, the National Weather Service is saying that some travel impacts are expected. The most severe snowfall threat stretches from Tuscaloosa and Jasper, who could receive up to two inches, to Birmingham and up towards Gadsden and Anniston, cities that may receive up to three inches.

Here's our latest thinking on snowfall totals for Fri/Sat. PLEASE keep in mind that these amounts may be adjusted between now & Fri. #alwx pic.twitter.com/YpZQmz96dz — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) January 4, 2017

WIAT will keep you up to date on the weather system as the information emerges. CBS42’s Mark Prater will host a Facebook Live on the WIAT42 Facebook Page at about 3:45.