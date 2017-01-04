Woman arrested, police seeking another suspect in connection with Birmingham hotel homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police have obtained a warrant for Natasha Michelle Kendrick in connection with a reported robbery that led to a homicide on or around Dec. 1 at a Birmingham hotel.

According to the warrant, Kendrick and perhaps another perpetrator were attempting to commit a second degree robbery, and in the course of that felony, caused the death of Woody Dewey Woodard, 67, by strangulation.

Woodard’s body was found at the Holiday Inn on Richard Arrington Boulevard North on Dec. 5, and his red 2002 Ford Mustang was reported missing at the time.

Kendrick has been charged with murder while in the commission of another felony, and her bond has been set at $100,000.

WIAT will bring you more details as they emerge.

