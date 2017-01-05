3 bodies pulled from car in Black Creek

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Chief Carroll of Gadsden Fire, a car was discovered to have driven off Tuscaloosa Avenue and into Black Creek.

Police were alerted to the vehicle in the water around 7:45 a.m. They believe the car had likely been in the water for awhile before it was noticed; all but the rear tires were submerged.

The Etowah County Dive Team responded to help assist in the recovery effort. The bodies of an adult male, a teenage adult male, and an adult female have been recovered from the vehicle, police say.

CBS42’s Sarah Cantey is on the scene. The cause and circumstances are still being investigated. Officials are working to identify the victims.

We will update you with the latest on this developing story as we continue to learn more.