Becoming a mentor through Big Brothers Big Sisters

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Birmingham helps children recognize their potential and helps build their futures. The organization nurtures children and strengthens communities.

Big Brothers Big Sisters makes matches between adults, known as “Bigs”, and children, known as “Littles”, ages 6 through 18 in the community. Positive relationships are developed that have a direct and lasting effect on young people’s lives.

