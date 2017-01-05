Becoming a mentor through Big Brothers Big Sisters

By Published: Updated:
irl_mentor_fb_covera

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Birmingham helps children recognize their potential and helps build their futures. The organization nurtures children and strengthens communities.

Big Brothers Big Sisters makes matches between adults, known as “Bigs”, and children, known as “Littles”, ages 6 through 18 in the community. Positive relationships are developed that have a direct and lasting effect on young people’s lives.

To learn more about the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization, click here.

If you are interested in becoming a Big Brother or Big Sister, click here.

irl_mentor_fb_coverb

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s