Car dangers in winter weather

(WIAT) — Every summer, we talk about the dangers of leaving children and pets in hot cars, but the cold can be just as dangerous.

“You want to be especially careful with very young children,” Pediatrician Dr. Jennifer King said. “Babies and infants have a very difficult time regulating their temperature.”

If a small child is out in the cold for too long, doctors say he or she will require a trip to the emergency room to warm up. The same goes for your pets.

Prolonged exposure to the elements could cause their organs to shut down.