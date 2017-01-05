Etowah County Drug Task Force member hospitalized after two-vehicle crash

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A member assigned to two drug enforcement units was involved in a crash at around 7:05 p.m. on Thursday, according to a release from Etowah County Sheriff’s Office.

Master Sgt. Jamie Grant of the GSTC 20th Special Forces Group, assigned to the Alabama National Guard Counterdrug Unit and the Etowah County Drug Task Force, is in the hospital in stable condition.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 431 and Highway 77, according to the release, where his vehicle collided with an 18-wheeler.

The driver of the 18-wheeler is unharmed, and ALEA is investigating the incident.