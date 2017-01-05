Familiar faces on CBS’s new show “Hunted”

(WIAT) — CBS is launching a new show and you may see some familiar faces on it. The show is called “Hunted.”

“Hunted” takes 18 everyday people who will go on the run as television fugitives trying to evade capture. The grand prize is $250,000 for each team that successfully evades capture for up to 28 days.

The show will debut on January 22 right here on CBS42.

When the show comes on, there may be some people you recognize. Bessemer Police Sergeant Cortice Miles will be appearing on the show as one of the detectives and Emily Cox from Anniston will be one of the television fugitives.

Stay with CBS42 Morning News for sneak peeks of this new show leading up to its premiere.