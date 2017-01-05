Friday, January 6, 2017 school cancellations and delays

(WIAT) — Schools affected by the chance of severe weather on Friday, January 6 are as follows:

Jefferson County schools and offices closed Friday. Make up day set for May 30th

Sumiton Christian School will be closed Friday

Walker County schools buses will have a 3 and half hour delay Friday

Forestdale Baptist School and daycare closed Friday

First Baptist Church/School of Pleasant Grove closed Friday

Fairfield City Schools closed Friday

This list will be updated