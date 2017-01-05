Hardware store offers sleds, advice before severe winter weather

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — Some Alabama stores want to help you stock up on supplies to get the most out of your snow day tomorrow.

Stores like Cahaba Heights Hardware in Vestavia Hills have sleds for sale to keep your children preoccupied while they are out of school.

But if you don’t want to enjoy the snow, you can also buy ice melt to keep your stairs and sidewalks protected.

In addition to the goods, Nate Dowell with Cahaba Heights Hardware is also dispensing advice on how to winterproof your home.

“We want to be sure to get your faucet covers for the inside, and make sure the hose bibs are covered and the hose is unscrewed,” Dowell said. “It’s very important to make sure that water in the hose doesn’t freeze and break pipes.”

Cahaba Heights Hardware is also selling firewood and electric heaters to keep customers warm in the frigid temperatures.