Locations of Etowah County warming centers open during winter weather

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Etowah County is under a winter storm advisory for the potential of up to three inches of snow in addition to bone-chilling temperatures.

The Etowah County EMA says because of the extreme cold with the possibility of a winter weather mix in the county, they will be opening warming centers to those in need of relief from the elements.

They say these centers and shelters will open as needed, and ask those in need to use the local Salvation Army location first (114 North 11th Street, Gadsden, 256-546-4673) They are open to those in need of warmth or shelter 24 hours a day during the winter storm warning.

Below are the locations that will be opened during daytime operating hours:

Elliott Community Center – 2829 West Meighan Boulevard, Gadsden, 256-549-4674 (Friday 8a – 5p, Saturday 8a-5p, Sunday 8a-5p)

Carver Gymnasium – 1020 Tuscaloosa Avenue, Gadsden, 256-549-4667 (Friday 8a – 5p, Saturday 8a-5p)

Main Library (Downtown) – 254 College Street, Gadsden, 256-549-4699. (Open from 9 AM to 7 PM on Thursday. Open from 9 AM to 5 PM on Friday and Saturday.)

East Gadsden Branch – 809 East Broad Street, Gadsden, 256-549-4691. (Open from 9 AM to 5 PM on Thursday and Friday.)

Alabama City Branch – 2700 West Meighan Blvd, Gadsden, 256-549-4688. (Open from 9 AM to 5 PM Thursday and Friday.)

Carnes Recreation Center – 102 Case Ave SE, Attalla, 256- 538-3712. (Open from 8 AM to 7 PM Thursday, 8 AM to 5 PM Friday, and 1 PM to 5 PM Saturday.)

George Wallace Senior Center– 407 Hollingsworth Park Lane, Glencoe, 256 492-4911

Sardis City Community Center– Parkway Drive, 256- 572-7707 (Open Friday, Noon to 7 PM and Saturday, 8AM to 6 PM)

If you have any questions about the above information, dial 211 for help.