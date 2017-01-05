Lovey dovey duo accused of stealing nearly $8k in eyeglasses sought by Hoover PD

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Hoover police are asking for your help to arrest an overly affectionate pair accused of stealing RX eyeglasses and sunglasses from LensCrafters all over the country.

The duo, a man and woman, reportedly hit several local stores in the area, including the Lenscrafters on Highway 280. Hoover police say the couple was working together to conceal a combination of RX and sunglass frames. They were described as being “over the top” with displaying affection for each other, which police say means they wanted to appear like they were in a relationship possibly to avoid suspicious. They were hugging, kissing, and complimenting each other as they tried on frames.

The total amount of frames stolen adds up to over $7,500. Police received the surveillance shots of the suspects from cases in California and Arizona.

If you know who these suspect are, or know anything about them or this case, contact Hoover Detective Courtney Pittman at (205) 444-7614. If you wish to remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward you may contact Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards up to $5000.00 for information that leads to an arrest. You can also leave an anonymous tip on the Hoover police’s website.