MAX bus service for Birmingham/Jefferson County suspended for Friday, Jan. 6, 2017

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — If you normally ride the BJCTA to get around town, you’re out of luck for Friday: bus service is suspended on Friday, Jan. 6 because of the threat of winter weather.

“We are discontinuing service on Friday out of concern for the safety of our riders and employees,” BJCTA Executive Director Barbara Murdock said.

The BJCTA says service will resume on Saturday if weather conditions are improved. This includes fixed-route and paratransit services.

Administrative offices will also be closed Friday. Riders and employees are asked to check the website www.bjtca.org for updates or call the customer service department at 205-521-0101.

