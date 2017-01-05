Record ticket prices ahead of National Championship game

TAMPA, Fla. (WIAT) — College football fans are facing record ticket prices ahead of Monday’s National Championship game.

The average resale price of a ticket to the Alabama vs. Clemson game is close to $3,000. That’s a record for the college title game according to Ticket IQ, which tracks sales. Only about 3,000 resale tickets were available Wednesday afternoon, with the cheapest costing a little over $1,000.

Both schools are less than 600-miles from Tampa, making it easier for fans to get there. Also helping demand is that this year’s game is a rematch of last year when Alabama beat Clemson 45-40.