Store manager orders 400 extra gallons of milk as shoppers swarm before winter weather

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — With the approaching storm, many decided to head to the grocery store Thursday to stock up on food before the wintery weather arrives.

Shopper Jean Crawford was one of dozens purchasing a number of food items at the Tuscaloosa Piggly Wiggly store in Alberta. Crawford told CBS42 that she wants extra food in her refrigerator in case the weather gets bad.

“I got bread, I got meat, Canned goods and I got produce,” Crawford said. “I hope it doesn’t snow, but we don’t know what will happen so might as well be prepared.”

Store Manager Gary Tanner told CBS42 News that he ordered 400 extra gallons of milk earlier this week to make sure there was enough for customers.

“Last Saturday, we decided to start ordering our milk ahead of time,” Crawford said. “Our milk comes out of Nashville, and there is a possibility we won’t get any deliveries.”

Bread and milk were among the most on demand items in the store. Tanner says in years past the store has run out of some food items before a winter storm hit the area.