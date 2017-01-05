Supporters of marijuana legalization to handout 4,200 joints at Trump inauguration

(WIAT) — Supporters of marijuana legalization plan to make their presence known on Donald Trump’s inauguration day. They plan to hand out 4,200 joints in Washington’s DuPont Circle on January 20.

Supporters say they’re doing it over concerns that the Washington, D.C. law allowing people to carry up to two ounces of pot may be thrown out once Trump becomes president. Trump himself has been mum on the issue, but his pick for attorney general, Senator Jeff Sessions, has been outspoken against marijuana.

An organizer of the free joint handout says he’s willing to call it off if Trump reaches out to him.