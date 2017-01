TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Senior Trooper Chuck Daniel, a single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Talladega woman at 5:10 p.m. on Wednesday.

The 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee that Renae Chapman Roberts, 56, was driving left the roadway on Renfroe Road and overturned. She was not wearing a seat-belt and was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened three miles west of Talladega. Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.