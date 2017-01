(WIAT) — Toshiba is recalling more than 83,000 laptops because of possible burn and fire hazards. They have received five reports of the battery packs overheating and melting, including one since the initial recall.

The recall affects 41 models of Toshiba Satellite laptops. In March, the company made the same recall for 91,000 computers.

Click here to check if your laptop is affected. If your laptop is included in the recall, turn it off and remove the battery immediately.