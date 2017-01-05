Tuscaloosa doctor asks families to get flu shot as cases spike

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The state of Alabama is seeing a spike in the number of flu cases, according to a physician at the University of Alabama, but there are some steps you can take to avoid coming down with anything.

Doctor Richard Streiffer practices family medicine at the College of Community Health Services, and he says this year’s strain is causing more serious illness.

Streiffer is encouraging everyone who hasn’t had a flu shot to go get one to stay healthy this winter.

”If you haven’t had a flu shot, chances are you are going to pass a drug store on the way home tonight where you can stop run in and get one,” Streiffer said. “Most insurance will pay for it. If you don’t have insurance, the 20 bucks or whatever it costs is a pretty good investment as opposed to the risk and expensive complications and hospitalization and loss of time at work.”

Streiffer says that the level of influenza in Alabama is among the highest of all the states in the country.

Follow this link (https://www.cdc.gov/flu/weekly/index.htm#ILIMap) to see how bad the flu is in the state compared to other places in the country.