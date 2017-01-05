Pregnant woman shot in Woodlawn, suffering from life-threatening injuries

img_1973

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are on the scene of a shooting in the Woodlawn community.

According to Lt. Sean Edwards, a pregnant woman was shot and sustained injuries that are life threatening.

Birmingham Police Department officials believe the shooting was the result from an argument between neighbors over a burglary. A person of interest is in custody.

The victim was shot in the 6800 block of 1st Ave S. She is in critical condition. CBS42 has a crew on the scene and will bring you more details as the story develops.

