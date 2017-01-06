Shelby County deputies investigating after man shot in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a shooting in Chelsea where one person was shot.

The incident occurred on County Road 36. The call came in around 3 p.m. One man was shot at a home in the 4000 block and taken to the hospital. Deputies on the scene aren’t sure of his injuries, but Capt. Hartley tells us they are serious.

Investigators say this appears to be an altercation between two men who know each other.

There were witnesses to the shooting, in and around the house. No identities will be released pending charges and next of kin notification.