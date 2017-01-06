2 Altoona men arrested for theft of property

By Published:
Courtesy: Shutterstock
Courtesy: Shutterstock

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Sheriff Todd Entrekin, two Altoona men have been arrested in connection to theft of property.

“Marshall Tyler Green, 20, of Altoona, is charged with one count of third degree burglary and one count of second degree theft of property, both are felonies,” investigator Adam Chapman said. “William Christian Gourley, 27, of Altoona, is charged with one count of third degree burglary, a felony, and one count of fourth degree theft of property, which is a misdemeanor.”

Green and Gourley allegedly broke into a building on Egypt Road in December 2016. A fire arm, grinder and air wrench were stolen. The stolen property was recovered from local pawn shops.

Green is detained in the Etowah County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond and Gourley is being held on a $3,500 bond.

