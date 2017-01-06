Man accused of setting fire to Toomer’s Corner pleads guilty, apologizes

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — The man who is accused of setting fire to the trees at Toomer’s Corner has pleaded guilty to the crime. He also apologized.

29-year-old Jochen Weist entered the plea and said he was sorry in a Lee County courtroom on Thursday.

Weist agreed to pay more than $20,000 in restitution to avoid jail time and the judge gave him a three year suspended sentence and five years on probation. Also, he will likely get his passport back, so he can return home to Germany.

Weist is accused of setting fire to toilet paper that fans used to roll the oaks after the Auburn vs. LSU game in September.

