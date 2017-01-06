PHOTOS: Winter Weather in Central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Pictures from across Central Alabama where winter weather, including freezing rain and snow, has been reported in multiple areas on Friday, January 6th.

Winter Weather hits Alabama View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo courtesy of Adelle McCarthy Photo courtesy of Adelle McCarthy Photo courtesy of Tim Reid Photo courtesy of Tim Reid Photo courtesy of Tim Reid Getting icy in Bluff Park. Courtesy Mark Gregg

If you have any photos that you want to share send them to us at ReportIt@wiat.com.

Related – VIDEO: Winter Weather in Alabama

Related – Central Alabama Forecast

Snow, ice, and sleet have also been reported in other states around the Southeast on Friday. Below you can check out some of those photos as well.

Storm drops winter weather across Southeast US View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A very good dog enjoys some fresh snow outside his home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, on Friday, Jan. 6, 2016. (WKRN/iReport) Traffic slows as snow blows across roads in Smyrna, Tennessee, on Friday, Jan. 6, 2016. (WKRN/iReport) Snow accumulates on this patio in Spring Hill, Tennessee, on Friday, Jan. 6, 2016. (WKRN/iReport) Ice forced officials to close several bridges throughout Bastrop County, Texas, causing traffic delays Friday, Jan. 6, 2016. (KXAN) Snow removal teams work to keep runways clear at the Colorado Springs Airport on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2016. (KXRM) A driver forges his way across snow-covered roads in Fountain, Colorado, on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2016. (KXRM)