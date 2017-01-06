PHOTOS: Winter Weather in Central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Pictures from across Central Alabama where winter weather, including freezing rain and snow, has been reported in multiple areas on Friday, January 6th.

If you have any photos that you want to share send them to us at ReportIt@wiat.com.

Snow, ice, and sleet have also been reported in other states around the Southeast on Friday. Below you can check out some of those photos as well.

Storm drops winter weather across Southeast US

 

