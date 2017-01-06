Rachel on the Road: AL Sports Hall of Fame

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With the National Championship on Monday night, we kept the sports theme for this week’s Rachel on the Road. The Alabama Sports Hall of Fame is filled with memorabilia and stories from some of the greatest athletes in our state. Some born and raised, others adopted in, but all have brought major recognition to Alabama.

Check back for WEB ONLY exclusive clips from our tour at the Hall of Fame.

Location: 2150 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N, Birmingham, AL 35203

Hours: Monday through Friday 9am to 5pm. Closed Saturday and Sunday.

Admission:

$5 Adults

$4 Seniors

$3 Students

$14 Families