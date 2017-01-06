Section of I-59 named after slain deputy

new-highway-sign-honors-deputy

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has found a way to honor a deputy who died in the line of duty in 1997.

A section of Interstate 59 is now named after Deputy Henry Lloyd Brooks. The sign was unveiled between exits 135 and 136 on Thursday.

Brooks was an evidence technician. A drunk driver hit and killed him while he was processing evidence in a robbery on the interstate.

Representative Allen Treadway tells CBS42 he is working to get similar designations for other officers who were killed on the job.

