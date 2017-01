HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Hoover firefighters are on the scene of a blaze at a Lorna Road apartment complex.

Rusty Lowe with Hoover Fire tells us the fire from one unit at the Cedarbrook Apartments ended up damaging others. The fire got into the walls and spread to two or three other apartments. Lowe isn’t sure how many were inside the apartments at the time of the fire. It is now under control.