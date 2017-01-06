VIDEO: Winter Weather in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As we being to see the winter weather move into Central Alabama, we’re collecting videos of the precipitation so far. Up above you’ll see sleet in Tuscaloosa.

Here is some sleeting in Shelby County.

Earlier today the winter weather started rolling into Northern Alabama.

Are reporters are also out in the winter weather mix right now as well.

Jamie Ostroff in Inverness:

James McConatha in Alabaster:

Rain/sleet mix falling in Alabaster @ Fire Station No 3 on Hwy 31| @WIAT42 pic.twitter.com/2tWKouogyt — James T. McConatha (@jmcconatha) January 6, 2017

Brit Moorer is driving along I-65 South:

This is 65 South(near exit 254) leaving Birmingham. Wet roads, not seeing ice here. pic.twitter.com/B4C6Mibyjp — Brit Moorer (@britmoorer) January 6, 2017

If you have a video you’d like to submit, send it to reportit@wiat.com.