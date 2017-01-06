VIDEO: Winter Weather in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As we being to see the winter weather move into Central Alabama, we’re collecting videos of the precipitation so far. Up above you’ll see sleet in Tuscaloosa.
Here is some sleeting in Shelby County.
Earlier today the winter weather started rolling into Northern Alabama.
Are reporters are also out in the winter weather mix right now as well.
Jamie Ostroff in Inverness:
James McConatha in Alabaster:
Brit Moorer is driving along I-65 South:
If you have a video you’d like to submit, send it to reportit@wiat.com.