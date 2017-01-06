Winter weather hits Nashville

By Published:
Photo: Eric Egan, WKRN
Photo: Eric Egan, WKRN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WIAT) — As we prepare for the threat of winter weather moving into Central Alabama on Friday, neighboring states are already seeing the snow. Our sister station WKRN has been reporting on the weather all morning.

Here is some of what they’ve seen so far today.

They’ve also collected viewer pictures for a gallery that you can see here.

And as winter weather starts to hit us here in Central Alabama, we want to see your pictures! Send them to reportit@wiat.com or post them on our Facebook page.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s