Winter weather hits Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WIAT) — As we prepare for the threat of winter weather moving into Central Alabama on Friday, neighboring states are already seeing the snow. Our sister station WKRN has been reporting on the weather all morning.

Here is some of what they’ve seen so far today.

Batch of heavier snow in Hermitage slicks up parking lots. pic.twitter.com/4TONP7aTxu — Davis Nolan (@DavisNolan) January 6, 2017

Stay home if you can, take an early weekend! @WKRN pic.twitter.com/xiQjBk2yl0 — Eric Egan (@EricEganTV) January 6, 2017

They’ve also collected viewer pictures for a gallery that you can see here.

And as winter weather starts to hit us here in Central Alabama, we want to see your pictures! Send them to reportit@wiat.com or post them on our Facebook page.