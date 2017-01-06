Winter weather road conditions in central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Wondering what the roads are like in your area? Here’s what we know about the conditions as the winter storm moves in:

1:30 PM UPDATE: Earlier delays on I-65 SB in Shelby County were due to an accident that has now cleared at Hwy-119 (exit 246). It was a single car crash that went off the roadway into the tree line. This is a reminder of how dangerous the roads are now and will be later. I am tracking a couple spots of moderate delays through Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Hwy-31, as well as on Hwy-78 in Five Points East/Irondale. No new accident reports. Still monitoring the wet conditions — rain and sleet.

12:30 PM UPDATE: Two accidents just cleared. One on I-65 NB at Green Springs Avenue, and the second cleared on I-459 SB at Acton road. Right now, tracking eight miles of traffic moving at about 15-25 MPH on I-65 SB in Pelham near Valleydale Road to the Alabaster interchange at mile marker 238. All interstates and highways are wet and slippery. A mixture of rain and sleet falling. Be extra cautious if you have to leave work. If you are home, stay there (if at all possible). Conditions are becoming less favorable.

