Central Alabama church & business closings/delays for Sunday, Jan. 8

(WIAT) — Travel remains treacherous for Sunday in some areas of Central Alabama, and as a result, many churches have decided to delay or cancel Sunday morning services.

All of the viewing area is under a hard freeze warning. Any wet spots on roadways will refreeze overnight.

Some businesses have also announced closures for Sunday. Below is a list of the closings and delays reported. Need your church or business added to our list? Email reportit@wiat.com

Churches

The Worship Center Christian Church will only have an online service at 9 a.m. All campuses are closed.

45th Street Baptist Church will be closed for all services Sunday because of road conditions

St. Mark Baptist Church Avondale will not have Sunday services

St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Hoover will not have 8 or 10 AM services or 9 AM Sunday School.

Homewood Church of Christ delaying services until 10:30 AM

Businesses

McWane Science Center closed Sunday. They plan to reopen Monday, Jan. 9 for regular hours.