Clemson fans leave their mark in Tampa

Tampa Bay, Fla. ((WIAT)) – They say a picture is worth 1,000 words, and memories are priceless. As fans of Alabama and Clemson make their way to Tampa Bay for the College Football Playoff National Championship game, the question is brought up. What is the price of being a fan of the Clemson Tigers? The Answer: About $2.00.

In a little known tradition every bowl game, Clemson fans bring $2.00 bills and spend them around town. Each bill stamped with the Tiger paw logo is a way for fans to show their worth around town.