EMA Director: “People need to be patient and cautious”

Published:
art-faulkner

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director, Art Faulkner, spoke with Alex this morning on the CBS42 Morning News.

Faulkner said there were problems in some major areas across the state. He says, when it comes to wanting to travel, people need to be patient and to be cautious.

Faulkner stressed to wait to hit the roads until later, and that agencies like the EMA having been working with Governor Robert Bentley on plans.

And for the latest on traffic conditions across Central Alabama, keep up with our live blog here. You can also check out our traffic map here.

 

