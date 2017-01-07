Governor Bentley gives update on road conditions across Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Saturday morning, Governor Robert Bentley called into the CBS42 Morning News to discuss the conditions of the roadways all across Alabama, after Friday’s blast of winter weather. Gov. Bentley talks about what areas had been hit the hardest, and how agencies, like ALDOT and the Alabama National Guard, are responding.

Briefed this AM on stranded motorists in Alabama. @AlabamaNG, @ALLAWENF & ALDOT crews in action. ALEA Air Patrol is monitoring now. (cont) — Gov. Robert Bentley (@GovernorBentley) January 7, 2017

2. Worst roads conditions I-20 from MS to GA Line, and I-65 from Clanton to Cullman. ALDOT, @AlabamaNG and @ALLAWENF are all responding now. — Gov. Robert Bentley (@GovernorBentley) January 7, 2017

You can hear the Governor’s full interview above. And for the latest on traffic conditions across Central Alabama, keep up with our live blog here. You can also check out our traffic map here.