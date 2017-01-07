Governor Bentley gives update on road conditions across Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Saturday morning, Governor Robert Bentley called into the CBS42 Morning News to discuss the conditions of the roadways all across Alabama, after Friday’s blast of winter weather. Gov. Bentley talks about what areas had been hit the hardest, and how agencies, like ALDOT and the Alabama National Guard, are responding.

You can hear the Governor’s full interview above. And for the latest on traffic conditions across Central Alabama, keep up with our live blog here. You can also check out our traffic map here.

