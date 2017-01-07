Sankey pleased with direction of SEC Football

Tampa Bay, ((WIAT)) — The 2016 football season was a roller coaster for the Southeastern Conference. For the third straight season the Alabama Crimson Tide won the SEC Championship and advanced to the College Football Playoff. At the same time SEC Teams won just six of the 12 bowl games the conference was invited to.

Despite some believing the conference’s run of dominance is over, Commissioner Greg Sankey is pleased with the direction the conference is heading, and still believes the SEC is the premier conference in College Football.

Commissioner Sankey spoke with CBS 42’s Chris Renkel at the College Football Playoff Media Day to discuss the season, and where the conference is headed in the future.