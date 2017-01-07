Sankey pleased with direction of SEC Football

Chris-Renkel_Small By Published:
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during the Southeastern Conference NCAA college football media days, Monday, July 13, 2015, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during the Southeastern Conference NCAA college football media days, Monday, July 13, 2015, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Tampa Bay, ((WIAT)) — The 2016 football season was a roller coaster for the Southeastern Conference.  For the third straight season the Alabama Crimson Tide won the SEC Championship and advanced to the College Football Playoff.  At the same time SEC Teams won just six of the 12 bowl games the conference was invited to.

Despite some believing the conference’s run of dominance is over, Commissioner Greg Sankey is pleased with the direction the conference is heading, and still believes the SEC is the premier conference in College Football.

Commissioner Sankey spoke with CBS 42’s Chris Renkel at the College Football Playoff Media Day to discuss the season, and where the conference is headed in the future.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s