Truck jackknifes on I-20 Westbound near Moody

St. CLAIR COUNTY, ALA. (WIAT)-There was a major wreck Friday night causing delays on I-20 westbound near Moody until Saturday morning. It put cars and trucks at a standstill for hours. Friday’s night’s winter storm brought freezing rain, sleet, and as temperatures dropped a sheet of ice formed on I-20 causing a mess on the westbound side.

“One jackknifed to the left the other one is to the right,” said motorist Leamon Moore.

Drivers waited for crews to come treat the roadway and for the jackknifed trucks to be moved. Moore and Kenneth Crumbly two of those drivers.

“”I have been here since two o’clock in the morning, I slept in my truck,” said Moore

“I got here at one am this morning, and slept in my car,” said Crumbly.

The trucks eventually got moved and crews treated the roadway. The ice started to melt and motorist were back on their way.