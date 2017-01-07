Tuscaloosa couple turns snowy evening into night they’ll never forget

Photo Courtesy: Beautiful Horizon
Photo Courtesy: Beautiful Horizon

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – We’ve been getting photos coming in all night of people out in the winter weather that fell across Alabama on Friday. And, while we have seen everything from snowmen to t-rex’s (seriously) the most unique, and certainly the sweetest photos came from Maria Hargrove. Maria snapped pics of her friends, Eddie Robertson and Valerie Powell Morris, getting engaged. You can see the full post below.

And to the future Mr. and Mrs. Pac-Man, here is to a lifetime of power pellets. Just be careful driving on the snowy roads…and watch out for ghosts of course.

